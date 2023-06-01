A 12-year-old boy and his friend applied to do menial jobs for an older relation so they could contribute the allowance they receive to a church project

The two boys, Hanks Abotsi and Kevin Adiase, will start working on June 1, 2023, and be paid GH¢20 each month

Some of the jobs they will be doing are watering flowers, ensuring the dog has water, and cleaning the children’s hall

A 12-year-old Ghanaian, Hanks Abotsi, and his friend, Kevin Adiase, have applied for a job in Hank's household and plan to contribute the allowance paid to them to a church project.

In a LinkedIn post, Sharon Begah said the boy, her young cousin, and his friend pledged to contribute monthly towards a church project.

The two friends initially asked for financial support from an older relation to give it to the church. However, Sharon said she suggested that they do some chores around the house and get paid so they can give that as their contribution towards the project.

The children applied to work for Sharon in the house. She employed them and decided to pay them GH¢20 each month.

The two are expected to start working on June 1, 2023. Some of the jobs they are expected to do are watering flowers, ensuring the dog has water, cleaning the children’s hall, and ensuring the book shelve is neatly arranged.

Sharon wrote:

“My 12-year-old cousin applied for a job and got it. My little cousin and his friend Pledged to give a monthly Contribution towards a church project. Initially, they wanted help gathering the money, but I told them they had to work for it to receive the blessings directly. Fast forward, they wrote an application letter to work with me, and guess what... THEY GOT THE JOB!”

Sharon Begah said she did this so the children learn to be responsible before they grow into adulthood. She added that the value of hard work will also shape their future.

Comments to Sharon's post

People who read Sharon's post have been commenting and sharing their views on it.

Deborah Owusu Afriyie said:

When Kevin is 15years, ask him to apply to be my personal assistant.

Prince Asamoah commented:

Wow...this is awesome. It all begins at this tender age. Well done.

Ophelia Asantewaa Adjei-Sah wrote:

This is awesome! Teach them the way and when they grow they will not depart from it

Benjamin Donkor remarked:

I guess your cousin lives with you at home. I hope this formal engagement with train him for the working world tomorrow.

Amidu Seidu posted:

Interesting, I like your terms in the letter Sharon Begah. Your cousin is a great guy.

