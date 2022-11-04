A lady recently welcomed a suitor who came to her family house to seek her hand in marriage

Unfortunately, the lady was not impressed with her suitor's shoe, and she shared a video of it on TikTok

Reacting to the clip that she shared, some social media users slammed her, while others found it hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady identified as @black.teenah has shared a funny video of her suitor's shoes.

Apparently, the young man had arrived at her family house to seek her hand in marriage.

Lady shades suitor who wore torn shoes Photo Credit: @black.teenah/TikTok

Source: UGC

He took off his shoes at the entrance of their house, and Teenah was unimpressed after sighting the shoe.

She filmed it and shared the video on TikTok while throwing shades at the young man who was eager to marry her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"See wetin who come ask for my hand in marriage wear. Shey you dey whine me ni", she said.

Social media reactions

@ifeakajay said:

"If you Bury an for ground, The thing go turn fertilizer."

@gloglit stated:

"I forbid this one for you oooooo."

@amawendell reacted:

"The Prince pretended to be an okada driver to find his princess."

@princessamira250 wrote:

"I think he is rich. he just disguised himself trying to find true love pls don’t miss this opportunity just accept."

@ritajonas6 stated:

"Maybe he's a prince in disguise. I no know Sha na wetin I dey see for Nigeria movies o."

@perryprechz advised:

"You fit marry him oo money is not everything. maybe him get money in disguise."

@user3529678170255 added:

"I don't like violent people like you."

Watch the video below:

Lady Slaps Boyfriend for Rejecting Her Proposal in Mall after 6 Years of Dating, Video Stirs Reactions

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady slapped her boyfriend for rejecting her proposal. A woman ignored caution and publicly smacked her boyfriend after he declined her marriage proposal. The woman made a scene in the mall when she got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend, but he wasn't interested. Her action came after attempts at begging him to rescind his decision fell on deaf ears despite that they have dated for 6 years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng