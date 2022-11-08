A Ghanaian lady has come under loads of criticism after telling women to first get pregnant for their partners if they want to be married

In the tweet that has since gone viral, the woman @AnnangQueen said that marriage is assured once a lady in a relationship is able to get pregnant

Many netizens who reacted to her suggestion remarked that pregnancy has never been the basis for two people to get married

A Ghanaian woman has sparked serious controversy online following a suggestion on how ladies can subtly coerce their partners into marrying them.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of , the young woman who was sharing her opinion on how ladies can sustain a relationship intimated that the best way by which your current partner will become your husband is to ensure that you get pregnant for him.

Photo of a pregnant woman Photo credit @ Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

She added that there is a child factor in the relationship you are rest assured that your partner will marry you.

“Best way to tie a man down is with pregnancy. Once you get pregnant for him, he will definitely marry you” she tweeted

Getting pregnant doesn't mean he will marry you

This comment by the young lady was met with fierce resistance by some men in the comment section who responded by saying that such a move is backward and should not be encouraged in modern-day society.

Others also commended the lady for her counsel and urged women to abide by it if they yearn to ever get married.

KALME Dr Chris said a woman tried that move on him but their relationship failed.

My sister one of your gender did same to me, and now the baby is with my mum and we're no more

Teye Tay also added that having a child with your partner does not guarantee marriage

Dey there We hot Pass wanna saf. Giving birth with someone doesn't guarantee marriage

Raphael Aganyi sided with persons who urged ladies to disregard the suggestion.

I laugh ...I'm actually dating a single mum. Denial is real

Kelly Moses however disagreed with the men and commended the lady for her advise

It works like magic, if most woman had done this earlier they will not complain of being 40 without child and partner

