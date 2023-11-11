Sensation social media figure Abena Korkor has warmed the hearts of followers with videos of her night outing with friends

The former TV3 show host had a good time amid public backlash and sympathy over her leaked explicit bedroom video

Fans who watched the clips of Abena Korkor and her friends vibing together at an event lavished her with compliments

Famous social media personality and mental health advocate Abena Korkor enjoyed a night out with friends at a homecoming event on Friday, November 10.

She posted a video of their trip to the event and the moment they hit the dance floor to make the best of the time with dance moves.

Abena Korkor chills with friends amid her trending leaked bedroom video. Photo credit: missabenakorkor.

Her night out with pals follows the release of an explicit video of her by an anonymous source. The contents of the video have caused a massive stir on social media, with the socialite trending at number one on X at the time of writing.

Sharing the moments of her outing with her friends with her over 350,000 followers, she wrote:

"Abugiss made us. Bepow so Hann," the caption on one read, while another said, "Trip to homecoming! Bepow so Hann."

Abena Korkor has already sent a message to haters and threatened legal action against the person who leaked the steamy video of her.

Watch the videos below:

Fans show Abena Korkor love

Edwin.edem indicated:

I love your outfit.

Qwesi_roma1 said:

Just living her life happily ❤️.

Dessiaw indicated:

Be mindful of all those praising you.

Blue_ivie222 said:

Sending you hugs and kisses .

Teresita__official reacted:

Beautiful ladies u all❤️.

Chrisfrankamoako mentioned:

Go girl go girl . Abena I love you so much and I'm proud of you. Don't look at any useless person ❤️

My_name_is_queenenyo wrote:

I love that your friends are still around you through thick and thin.

Abena Korkor attends church service

Still on the social media sensation, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Korkor made waves, but this time, it was for an unexpected reason.

In a surprising turn of events, she attended a church service fully clothed and even led praises, leaving many of her followers in shock.

Abena Korkor, known for her provocative behaviour and tendency to share bedroom moments on social media, showed a different side of herself in a video.

