A video of a dad reuniting with his kids after spending months away being deployed had netizens worldwide feeling genuine love.

A clip of a dad embracing his kids made peeps worldwide feel happy for the family. Images: hellowillisfam/ TikTok

Source: UGC

hellowillisfam shared the clip on TikTok, where he started off the video by showing how he would prepare for the hugs he would give when he sees his kids again. The different clips were mashed into one to show how eager the dad was.

The different clips that show the father's happy face highlight the different parts of the area he was on the ship. The navy man shot multiple versions of this kind of video and even did so to the last days of his waiting to come home.

The clip then ends with him hugging his two kids in high-resolution photos. The loving clip was adored by netizens who loved the wholesomeness. See the comments below:

madiekkane♾ said:

"I just balled my eyes out So happy he is safe and yall are reunited."

✨️❤️‍ mentioned:

"OH MY GOD. I THOUGHT IT WAS FOR A GIRLFRIEND OR WIFE. WHEN THE LITTLE GIRL CAME I BAWLED "

Kelsey Lovelock commented:

"I just knew that squat was for a little one "

steph‍♀️ shared:

"Omg, I'm so happy for you guys Welcome home!"

mojo posted:

"I remember that after a deployment hug I gave my husband like it was yesterday."

Just Arih ✨ said:

"Not me crying with this video "

Jimmy Fitzimmons mentioned:

"I was thinking it was gunna be a dog jumping into your arms and I feel silly "

elliekate commented:

"My dog is so concerned about how much I cried over this "

Emotional Moment Man Who’s Been Serving in US Military Comes Back After 6 Years, Surprises Family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who has been serving in the US Army returned home and surprised his family.

When his siblings saw him walk in through the gate, they could not stop screaming. They jumped out to welcome their brother.

Source: Briefly.co.za