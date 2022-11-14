A young man has shared a video of his girlfriend who braved the hot sun because she wanted him fed

The lady, with a handkerchief wiping sweat off her face, gave her lover a black bag with plates of food

Many people who were amazed by the girlfriend's kind gesture said it would be really bad if the man dumped her in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short video shared by a young man, @izrichie1, has shown the moment his girlfriend was thoughtful enough to bring food to him at work.

The man said that even though the sun was not friendly, the lady still managed to bring the meal.

Many people said that the young man must always treat the lady well. Photo source: TikTok/@izrichie1

Source: UGC

The lovely lady treated her boyfriend well

In the clip, the lady kept wiping her sweat off after handing the bag of meals to her boyfriend. It was such a lovely gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many social media users who reacted to the video said he must never maltreat the lady when his fortune changes for good.

Watch the video below:

When writing this report, the video gathered over 300 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Tommy-n said:

"The thunder that will fire you if you wake up one day and say she's not your type,,, now she's your Queen oooh,, tomorrow don't dump her oooh."

AYI-S-KLODEN said:

"My brother if a woman genuinely loves u Aswear she’ll do anything for u without thinking twice,I know wat am talking about."

Ricchie Ricch said:

"Bro when de money comes... please make her feel special...."

Ghaf Gh731 said:

"You are blessed to have someone like her, I wish I had her type to."

NanaAma said:

"Hmm my story. I did this for my ex severally, walking in the sun and even late in the nyt and here I am. Men will show u."

Seraph said:

"Marry bro and even if you don’t for some reasons, still buy her house and Mercedes and kiss her goodbye."

"Go And Get a Job": Woman Serves Husband Empty Plate, Video of His Reaction Goes Viral

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman served her husband an empty plate of rice and demanded that he gets a job. After serving her husband an empty plate in a popular TikTok video, a lady gained a lot of attention for her actions. She told him to seek work since he continuously asked for food. Many TikTok users have commented on the incident, rushing to the comment area to express their thoughts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng