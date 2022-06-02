A very emotional video has captured the moment a soldier's family members were happy to see him come back home

The A frican man serving in the US military who has not been home in six years made his father really proud

frican Other members of his family could not stop screaming in joy to see him again as he and his dad were locked in a tight embrace

A video has shown the moment a young man who has been serving in the US Army returned home and surprised his family.

When his siblings saw him walk in through the gate, they could not stop screaming. They jumped out to welcome their brother.

His father was very happy to have him back home. Photo source: TikTok/@ikobas

Source: UGC

Family members became emotional

In the video shared on TikTok, the man's father flung open his arms in joy as his son walked into it for a tight hug. The video is all shades of joyful emotions.

For many seconds, they kept hugging. At a point, the son and the father danced in their family compound. As soon as they separated, one of the soldier's siblings went into his arms.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Frederick. O said:

"Such a proud Father."

your*African*Auntie said:

"what his dad take off his shoes to have his feet touch the earth to welcome his son home. Now that is tradition there."

Genus 890 said:

"They got money y’all see that compound."

Radz said:

"Im gonna need a party when i got back home . Been 19 yrs."

Kori-Jeanné said:

"His papa was not trying to share HIS moment."

sweetlikeoyin said:

"It’s your mom wearing your hat for me."

King mufasa75 said:

"daddy taking off his slippers to make sure he wasn't dreaming."

Tasha D said:

"Can we just talk about the beautiful tiles on the ground wow!"

mamasafi77 said:

"beside all the love can we talk about that compound too.. beautiful."

jollymercyqueen said:

"his dad miss him so much.. God bless all proud father's."

Tyriexs5_ said:

"That house is massive the village/family missed you! Such a beautiful moment."

PrinceSomorin said:

"Congratulations and thanks for your service. My niece is a retired US Marine and my nephew is in the USAF."

Source: YEN.com.gh