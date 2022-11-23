A hardworking Ghanaian food vendor with a curvy look has revealed that men travel long distances to buy from her

Celestina Etornam, who sells gari and beans ('gob3') at Dansoman in Accra, said some customers travel from far to her because of her voluptuous stature

The hardworking lady who trended over the weekend recalled how she started small with limited capital in an interview with SVTV Africa

A hardworking Ghanaian food vendor named Celestina Etornam trended over the weekend due to her choice of vocation despite her curvy look and beauty.

She sells gari and beans, a popular dish known in Ghanaian parlance as 'gob3' at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Aside from the taste of her food, some of her customers travel long distances to buy from her because of her voluptuous stature.

Photos of Celestina Etornam. Credit: SVTV Africa/ @Kayjnr10.

Celestina Etornam's male clients admire her

Speaking to SVTV's DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle, Etornam said some male customers travel from Kasoa, Tema, and East Legon to buy from her at Dansoman.

She recalled when she used to sell bread before starting her current trade with limited resources.

“I used to sell bread and decided to take over this business from my aunt because she is old. So she taught me how to do everything and took over with a little income I had saved,'' she recalled.

Celestina Etornam the independent woman

Etornam recounted that the business has helped her a lot, saying she's saved to make her self-reliant. ''I'm not dependent on any man.''

She, however, admitted the challenges involved in selling food but says she is content with it and hopes to expand her business.

Watch the interview below:

