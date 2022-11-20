A pretty Ghanaian street seller has recently become the topic of many conversations after a video of her surfaced on social media

The lady who sells gari and beans, popularly known as 'gob3' on the street, got netizens surprised due to the curvy stature she possesses

Several Ghanaian men who saw the post promised to go to Dansoman to purchase from her due to how good she looks

A beautiful young Ghanaian lady who sells gari and beans, popularly known as 'gob3' on the street, has sparked massive reactions thanks to her stature.

Pretty street 'gob3' seller at her shop Photo credit: @Kayjnr10

Source: Twitter

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Kayjnr10 had a gentleman focusing on the street seller's curvy figure as he tried promoting her business.

The customer revealed that he came all the way from Kasoa to Dansoman just to purchase from the young lady. @Kayjnr10 shared the video with the sarcastic caption;

FYI

The post currently has over 100 retweets with 16 quote tweets and 467 likes.

Ghanaians react to video of the curvaceous 'gob3' seller

@_quame_sterr commented:

Saw this snap yedee herr God dey create

@Jeffery_myke wrote:

I've never love kasoa sake of their history buh trust me i'm going there moro

@nipany3_Gh replied:

Chairman sure say he go pay for the one he Dey come buy…this advert is vetted and approved by ALA

From @_Supremo_Art_:

My new G)b3 joint. She should start calling me regular customer

@14_Jersey_ said:

Oh Dansoman ok I’ll go tomorrow and spend the whole day I’ll eat gcb3 from morning till she closes

@ElormKing2 commented:

She has really got more curves than a circle

Watch the full video linked below;

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' was granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

Sharing more about her story, the health worker revealed that on days when she has to go to work, she wakes up very early in the morning, around 4 am and prepares the food so that her sister can sell it throughout the day.

Source: YEN.com.gh