A Ghanaian man has stirred reactions on social media after he expressed frustration over the decision of a gari and beans seller not to open her eatery for one week

According to the gob3 seller, she travelled hence her inability to work during that period

Netizens who saw the video agreed with the male customer that in this current situation refusal of gob3 sellers to not work is a bad idea

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A viral video captured a funny moment where a customer was seen expressing his displeasure with a woman who sells beans and gari, a popular dish known in Ghanaian parlance as 'gob3' over her decision not to open her eatery.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle of @franiepharma captured the moment a man was heard asking the gob3 seller why she closed her eatery for one week.

The moment expressed his displeasure with the gob3 seller for not opening her eatery Photo credit @franiepharma/TikTok

Source: UGC

Although the gob3 seller responded that she was out of town, the man was having none of that excuse.

He retorted that the importance of gob3 sellers in Ghana at the moment could be likened to the police or any state institution hence refusal to work even for a day would not augur well for many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The gob3 seller who was filled with laughter as the man expressed his opinion agreed never to close her food joint that long again.

Ghanaians react to the video

The 49-second video has attracted a lot of comments with many agreeing with the male customer that in this current economic situation gob3 sellers cannot afford to miss out on work even for a day.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 29,000 likes and 900 comments

Japhet Seyram Anane

Let her know the worth and essence of her trade! Bless you bro for seeking the interest of the nation!

user635609244336

Daavi please don’t do that again

Akwasi Bonsu

Thank you for the word so sweet. God bless you bro

CõDëd

Thanks, Bruh for standing on behalf of the whole nation we really appreciate

Keshzcashis

Bro thanks for standing up for hood boys. A gun salute to you

Video of Super Curvy Ghanaian Woman Who Sells 'Gob3' On The Street Wows Many

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful young Ghanaian lady who sells gari and beans, popularly known as 'gob3' on the street, has sparked massive reactions thanks to her stature.

A beautiful Ghanaian young lady has recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16 years old.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Kayjnr10 had a gentleman focusing on the street seller's curvy figure as he tried promoting her business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh