A talented young Nigerian girl has become an internet sensation owing to her impressive acting skills

The girl left social media users awestruck after dressing up and acting like her dad with a great level of accuracy

She didn't laugh while her performance lasted and spoke the Yoruba language in an infectious manner

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A young girl has earned the admiration of internet users for the manner in which she acted like her father.

Her mother, Mrs Bakare Adenike, shared a clip on TikTok of the talented girl in action, all dressed up like a man as she faked being the man of the house.

She played the character with perfection. Photo Credit: TikTok/@soul_inspiredbynic

Source: UGC

Holding a bag and rocking a native men's cap, she entered the house and exchanged pleasantries with her siblings and mum, who took on the roles of kids and wife, respectively.

The Kid Ate The Role And Left No Crumbs

She complained about the stuffiness of the house and questioned why the air conditioner was not turned on.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Without breaking out of character, she scolded everyone for leaving the kitchen door open while cooking, saying steams from there are entering the living room.

She asked for something to chew on while expressing being tired and went on to gossip with her mum-turned-wife.

The talented kid switched between English and Yoruba flawlessly.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

BloomWithGrace said:

"I love this girl already, her Yoruba is clean and she obviously has learned so many good morals from you guys."

user406679 said:

"This girl can act sha, I had watch it like 5 times; I love this girl."

A-Kay said:

"The way you’re so fluent in the language makes me wanna learn it even tho I’m Ghanaian."

Oluwatobi Oladipupo said:

''Abeg make una go enrol her into acting nah so good and focus."

Gbemisola Olaleye said:

"I love her already. She studied you guys well. God continue to guide n guard her n her siblings. God continue to bless your home."

T. G. 'Yinminu said:

"Men who do amebo with their wives are the best! See the glow in her eyes when the gist part came in."

Lady Pulls Viral TikTok Scholarship Prank on Sweet Dad, Peeps in Love With His Reaction

In other father-daughter news, a girl got the internet cracking up after pranking her father by telling outrageous lies for the sake of a fake scholarship.

The popular content creator, @a.r.s.i.e.m.a, pretended to be recording a video to apply for a scholarship, lying about why she deserved it. Her father, embarrassed by her pathetic lies promised to pay her tuition instead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng