Founder of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record in London

According to him, such allegations are unfounded and a ploy to tarnish his image ahead of the December 7 polls

He admitted that he has been arrested several times in the UK, however, none of these arrests led to a charge or conviction

Independent presidential aspirant and founder of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record.

This follows allegations that he had been convicted of a crime during his stay in London many years ago.

Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Twitter

During a Zoom interview with self-acclaimed netpreneur, Sikaofficial, Cheddar stated that the allegations are false and engineered to tarnish his image.

He admitted that while he has been arrested several times in London for minor offences like road traffic violations, he was never charged nor convicted for any of those offences.

Nana Kwame Bediako explained that his arrests were mainly due to his youthful exuberance and recklessness. Still, they were never severe enough to warrant a conviction or be put on his record.

He dared anyone who believed he had a criminal record to bring proof of said record.

“In the times that I was in London, I have been arrested driving cars, I have been arrested doing, you know, night club, whatever we were young. But I don’t have any criminal record for being arrested to be charged.

“So if someone is saying I have a criminal record, they have to bring the charge and the proof,” he said.

He accused his detractors of using such flimsy accusations to distract his growing youthful base from his policies and vision for Ghana.

However, he warned them that there was nothing they could do to block his shine.

“The enemy thinks he can pull me down because of the heights I have achieved. Even when I was down, they couldn’t break me. They’ve waited for me to reach this extent and think they can break me.

“I will leave God to deal with those people. But if they have any proof that I have a criminal record, they should bring it,” he said.

Cheddar reveals his inspiration

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman turned politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar, has stated that he derives inspiration from poverty.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

Speaking on what drives him to pursue the quest for change on the African continent, including Ghana, he said:

"I derive my inspiration from poverty, the leaders of the nation, systems and the likes of the figures from the 60s, including Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba," Nana Kwame Bediako told TV3's Alfred Ocansey.

Source: YEN.com.gh