A young lady has admonished girls in a relationship to be appreciative of what they get from their partners

In a video making rounds, she reminded ladies that there is no obligation for a man to take care of you when you dating.

Netizens who saw the video have commended the lady for being frank and forthcoming in her opinion on what a relationship should be like

A young Ghanaian lady has got netizens in debate mode after she admonished her fellow ladies with emphasis on those in a relationship to stop threatening their boyfriends with breakups if they fail to get something from them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @aquiacookie said it is sickening to hear that a guy is doing his best to provide for the financial needs of his girlfriend only for the lady to end up saying she wants a breakup because she feels the guy is not doing enough.

Ghanaian lady advises women to show appreciation for what they get from their boyfriends Photo credit@aquiacookie/TikTok

In her opinion, only guys who truly love their girlfriends would spend on her hence ladies who find themselves in such a situation should be thankful and not ungrateful.

Ghanaians react to the video

Her comment on the issue appears to have resonated with a lot of netizens who commended her for her words of advice to ladies who feel it is the duty of their boyfriends to take care of them.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 comments and 17000 likes.

skefonzi

this woman needs to be protected she's from Heaven

Mr Akosah

Which dispensation of women are you from, you sound different. God bless you tho

Drew_twuss02

this lady needs to be protected at all cost

