Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, will attend Otumfuo's 25th anniversary celebration

He will be arriving in the country with his wife, Sharon Rowley and his Minister for Foreign Affairs and Caricom, Amery Browne

He is expected to meet with President Akufo-Addo as well

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, is set to grace the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Prime Minister left Trinidad and Tobago yesterday evening for London en route to Ghana.

The Prime Minister will be arriving in Ghana today.

Source: Getty Images

This was confirmed in an official press statement from the prime minister's office.

Last month, Rowley announced his plans to visit Ghana specifically for the event.

This was after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had visited Trinidad and Tobago to mark the country's Emancipation Day celebrations.

His wife, Sharon Rowley, will join the prime minister and Minister of Foreign and Caicom Affairs, Amery Browne.

The prime minister will also take advantage of his short stay in Ghana to meet President Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo unveils Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Stamp at Manhyia

Also, President Akufo-Addo unveiled a unique commemorative stamp on May 4, 2024, in honour of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The event occurred in Kumasi at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

Cultural performances, speeches and a display of Ashanti pomp and pageantry signalled it.

The stamp was designed by the Ghana Post in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to honour Otumfuor Osei Tutu II's contribution to nation-building, cultural preservation, and national cohesion.

Several dignitaries attended, including government officials, traditional leaders and citizens from across the country.

Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Planning Committee warns against party colours at Durbar

Meanwhile, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee Planning Committee members have warned people against wearing partisan colours to the events celebrating the Asantehene's 25th year on the stool.

Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, the committee's chair, said the Asantehene stood for unity.

Nsuase Poku Agyeman II, Otumfuo's Akyeamehene and a member of the sub-committee for the anniversary, spoke at a press conference held at the office of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

He stressed that the focus needed to be on the Asantehene. The Ashanti Region is notably a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.

Otumfuo Foundation gifts Spelling Bee champion GH¢135,000

YEN.com.gh reported that a generous donation had been made to an intelligent girl who excelled at the National Spelling Bee.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation donated GH¢135,000 to Abena Kessewa Kwaffo of KNUST JHS as part of efforts to help her prepare for an international competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh