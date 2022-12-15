A young lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she opened up on what makes her different from other ladies in a relationship

In a video TikTok, the young lady stated that she also contributes financially and does leave the bills solely on his guy

Her comments have got many males who reacted to the video wishing that they could go out with her

Netizens have gushed over a response by the young lady who was asked what makes her different from other ladies in a relationship.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @geraldo_himself, the pretty Ghanaian lady in her answer to what distinguishes her from other ladies said she doesn’t burden guys with dinner dates as she splits the bills with the guy.

A young lady speaks on what sets her apart from other ladies in a relationship Photo credit@geraldo_himself/TikTok @ljubaphoto/GettyImages

Source: UGC

She added that she often takes her man out, something she believes is a rare feature of most ladies.

The 15-second video which was accompanied by the caption “what makes you different from other girls" gathered a lot of reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users who took to the comment section heaped praises on the young lady over her utterances.

Rational_Thinker

Abeg help me locate this girl oo

user23402778124021

God bless you dear

smartadims

whr re u please, I want to confirm myself

Marvlo_Bankz

Where this girl Dey I need am this December

Kwame Kwahu

@geraldo_himself abeg invite me on your next shoot heeerrhhh i need to choose my wife

Uguak

Protect her please, it’s rare to find gals like her nowadays

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read; Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh