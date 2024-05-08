Kalybos has opened up on the state of his relationship with colleague actor Funny Face who once accused him of chasing his woman

According to Kalybos, the claims by Funny Face were not true as he was not interested in his colleague's girl

He added that though he holds no grudges against Funny, he has come to understand that not every person should remain in his life

Ghanaian comic actor Richard Kwaku Asante, also known as Kalybos, has spoken about an alleged feud between himself and fellow comedian Funny Face.

According to him, he holds no grudge against his former colleague despite rumours of a rift over a woman.

Kalybos has opened up on his relationship with Funny Face Photo source: @kalybos1, @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Funny Face and Kalybos used to be close pals who were often seen in public. However, their friendship suffered after Funny attacked Kalybos on social media. In a live video some time ago, he accused Kalybos of pursuing a woman he had been involved with.

However, Kalybos vehemently denied the claim, expressing surprise and asserting that he would never get involved with a woman Funny Face had an intimate relationship.

"I'm surprised by the claim, and I deny getting involved with a woman Funny Face had associated with. I wouldn't get involved with a woman Funny Face had associated with, and I find the accusation baseless," he said.

Recounting a lighthearted moment, Kalybos revealed that his woman even joked about the situation.

Speaking in an interview with Onua FM, Kalybos acknowledged that the accusation had strained his friendship with Funny Face. He added that it was all part of life's experiences and had prompted him to be more cautious about maintaining close relationships.

"It's not that we're no longer friends. Certain situations toughen you, and not everyone who enters your life is meant to stay. It's best not to cling to what should not remain. We haven't met recently, but certain events reveal who should be near you. So, there's no tension."

Kalybos Opens Up On His 6-Month Marriage

Meanwhile, Kalybos has opened up on his six-month-old marriage, revealing that he enjoys every bit of it.

During the same interview, Kalybos listed some things he enjoys as a married man.

He noted that if he had known that marriage was blissful like he is experiencing, he would have married three years ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh