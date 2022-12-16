A Ghanaian young lady has given free tips to men on how they can win over a lady

In a TikTok video, the lady asks men to be patient in their build-up and approach as they try to get a lady to fall in love with them.

Netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinions as some testified that this approach doesn’t work

A young Ghanaian lady has given free relationship advice to men on how they can get a lady to fall in love with them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on TikTok, @officialakosuah5 said a major thing men must take notice off when they want to woo a lady is to ensure that they are patient in their approach.

A Ghanaian policewoman offers advice on how to win over a lady Photo credit@officialakosuah5/TikTok

With this, she explained that a man must learn how to flex a lady even if he might be attracted to her.

She said rushing to profess love to certain ladies might just ruin your chances.

“When you meet a girl and you like her, try and flex her a bit. Stay in the friend zone and just be nice to her. Trust me the lady herself will come running into your arms” she said.

The advice from the lady who is a police officer appears to have raised a divided opinions online.

Some netizens testified that the approach works whereas others also shared experiences of how this style made them lose their loved ones.

