Hilarious reactions have followed the video of a newborn infant who grabbed the hand of a medical doctor

The baby refused to let the doctor go, and many people have given funny interpretations of the baby's action

Despite his efforts to rescue himself, the baby continued holding on to the doctor's hand as if he was not happy to be delivered

Instagram users are trying to interpret a video of a baby who grabbed the hand of a doctor.

From the video posted on Instagram, it appears that the baby was just delivered as the doctor still had his gloves on.

The baby held on tightly to the doctor's hand. Photo credit: Instagram/@BCR Entertainment.

Just as if he was not happy to be delivered, the baby reached out and grabbed the doctor's hand so tightly.

Video of a new-born baby holding doctor's hand

The doctor made efforts to rescue himself but all efforts failed because the child held on tightly to his finger.

Hilarious interpretations followed the video as people tried to give reasons why a child would hold a doctor that tight.

Some insisted that the baby does not like the country the doctor brought him into.

Watch the video below

Reactions from Instagram users

@jibbythekid1 said:

"He wanna go back."

@shugaplum6454 reacted:

"Can you please tell me which country dem born me?"

@sweetcreature305 said:

"Little child needs assurance."

@lelcoolj commented:

“PUT ME BACK IN!!”

@akpajosephine said:

"Why do I find the video so cute... Look his tiny hands. He wanna be sure before letting doc go."

@abdul_hemed_ commented:

"Hey mom where is my dad I want to go home please. Thats what he say on the phone call."

@sarjosidi said:

"He's like you’re not going anywhere."

@boseidowu said:

"Yes o. He is going no where. He must remind there with him."

@abieyuwadialo reacted:

"Look here doctor why did you bring me out? Let me confirm from God if this is the right place he sent me."

