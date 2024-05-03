A Ghanaian waiter with the TikTok handle, @b.2.k100, who serves the staff and players of the Manchester City Football Club has gone viral

A Ghanaian waiter with the TikTok handle, @b.2.k100, shared photos of him meeting various players of the Manchester City Football Club.

Ghanaian waiter meeting Manchester City players. Image Credit: @b.2.k100

Ghanaian waiter met Manchester City players

In a video he shared on TikTok, the Ghanaian waiter made a video slide of the photos he took after meeting Manchester City players.

Some of the players he met were Argentine professional footballer Julián Álvarez, English footballers Philip Walter Foden and Jack Grealish.

Other Manchester City footballers he met were Belgian footballer Jeremy Doku, Norwegian footballer Oscar Bobb, just to mention a few.

The Ghanaian waiter also shared a video of him serving the players and staff of the club meals as he walked from the kitchen to their tables.

Reactions to the video of the Ghanaian waiter meeting Manchester City players

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were overjoyed for the Ghanaian waiter as they wished him all the best at his job. Others also used the opportunity to ask for favours from him about getting signed jerseys from the players.

Below are the reactions:

@ÅmĞ::Ěxpèñšívë said:

keep up bro Ashaiman we dey for

SANA said:

Dem go notice your videos soon brr den Dey go push you up chale

Yussif Ibrahim said:

Hi big bro, I'm Yussif from Fadama-Accra and I want you to help me by getting Kevin De Bruyne's jersey please.

kent_sesay said:

Den go say again na edit ✍️

