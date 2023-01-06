A family is overjoyed after it announced that it had successfully paid off its mortgage and can now call themselves house owners

In a video on Facebook, the Williams family announced that it took them four years to pay the mortgage on the property which they now own.

Netizens who saw the video commended them with many expressing their desire to own a house one day

A family in the United States could not have asked for a better start to 2023 after they recently announced that they now own a house.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Dante Lee, the Williams family in Jacksonville, Florida called family and friends to officially announce that they have paid off the mortgage on the house in four years hence becoming the official owners.

Family buys a new house after using four years to pay for mortgage Photo credit@Dante Lee/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A woman who gave a brief speech said the best gift they could receive is knowing that they now own a house.

To mark this new chapter of their lives, a man from the family set the mortgage papers on fire, a move that symbolizes that those days of parting ways with money in a bid to buy the house are over.

The 1-minute 56-second video which was captioned “Black family celebrates having paid off their house in just 4 years. (Then they LITERALLY BURN UP the mortgage papers!)” generated a lot of comments with many netizens congratulating the family.

Netizens commend the Williams family

Some netizens who reacted to the video commended the family on the achievement whereas others also tapped into their blessing.

Dorethia Kelly

Southern tradition of burning your mortgage once it's paid off, love it.

Wisal M Khalifa

Great example of a beautiful strong family. You are so blessed thank you for sharing.

Darnell Reid

Awesome! I love that it was a goal and family participation in the celebration that can be an example for their children and other family members.

Natahlie G Rahmsay

I hope they have a copy! The devil now has a clause your children can't inherit your home once you die! Always forever scheming!

Cheri Humes

This is awesome!! Jacksonville stand up!! I love to see it!! Congratulations to them

