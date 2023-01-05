A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after she advised men to be very circumspect with women always demanding money

In the video on TikTok, the lady emphasized that such women only care about money and not love

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the matter with many agreeing with her

A Ghanaian woman has admonished men to be wary of ladies who are demanding money from them all because they are in a relationship.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @she.is.reeny said girls who are fond of doing that often do not see their partners as lovers but rather as a reliable money machine.

A young lady has cautioned men against women who always demand money Photo credit @she.is.reeny/TikTok

She added that a woman who truly loves a man will not make it a habit of asking for hefty amounts all the time.

“No woman who truly loves you will be asking for ₵400, ₵500 and ₵1000 almost every time. So I just want to tell the guys that if your girlfriend is always making such demands know she does not love you and advise yourself accordingly”, she said.

Ghanaians react to the video

The statement by the lady seems to have received endorsement from guys who thronged the comment section.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 800 likes and 80 comments.

user65802424075910

thank you very much madam, you are very right, God bless you

HAMALACH

kwasafo dwuma no y'agyae, now our eye tear no more communal labour

atom de don

i go use that money send my daddy at village .apuu

Kojo Bonfa

Thanks, sweetheart this is the best advice I ever heard

Vbh

Stop fooling wai these same men go around spending elsewhere and even marrying ladies who don’t even use their money to do anything for them Mchew

Foster_GH

what if she's not Billing u but cheating on U. i like the billing than to cheat on me.

