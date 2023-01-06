A couple inspired many when they shared how they relocated to Ghana from the US to live off the grid and also start tilapia farming

The couple explained that they arrived in Ghana on the country's independence day in 2019 and instantly fell in love with it

Several netizens were impressed by their story and shared their opinions in the comments section of the post

An African-American couple called EJ and Cameron inspired many when they shared their story of how they relocated to Ghana from America to live off the grid and start tilapia farming. In an interview with a YouTuber called Tim Swain, EJ and Cameron shared that they arrived in Ghana on March 6, 2019, and decided to stay for good.

African-American couple moves to Ghana to build a solar-powered house and start tilapia farming. Photo credit: Tim Swain

The couple explained that during the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they weighed their options and decided to make Ghana their permanent home. They live in a three-bedroom house they built that runs entirely on solar power.

The couple took their interview host on a tour of the home and showed its many impressive features. They also showed their vegetable farm and tilapia farm.

Netizens are impressed by the couple's solar-powered house

Several netizens were impressed by the house and the farms that the couple have. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

African Mindset Series said:

Great stuff. As a Ghanaian, it fills me with joy to see our African American sisters and brothers return home and succeed. Akwaaba to the beautiful couple. May the most high bless you and guide your steps.

Esther Oppong commented:

I'm very glad to see our siblings coming back home to their original land. Thank you, Jesus!!

Ronald Madziro remarked:

Great seeing brother Tim with this family. Relocating is a big challenge, it takes courage to push on when things get tough, but this family pushed on and is on their way forward to prosperity.

