President Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo graced the regal wedding of the daughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II

The first family was among the dignitaries who attended the glamorous wedding of the daughter of Ghana's ambassador to Russia on January 7

Beautiful visuals from the gorgeous ceremony of lawyer Princess Emily Victoria Owusu-Nyantekyi and her husband have surfaced

The President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo graced the wedding of Princess Emily Victoria Owusu-Nyantekyi.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, lawyer Princess Emily, the daughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the newly appointed ambassador from Ghana to Russia, and her lover tied the knot in a regal wedding on Saturday, January 7.

President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady were among some prominent personalities who attended the lavish private wedding.

Photos of Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the couple. Credit: live_weddings_with_kwaku.

What Lawyer Princess Emily and her husband wore

The pretty bride adorned an elegant white gown while her prince charming rocked a tuxedo for the ceremony. Princess Emily accessorised her look with simple but expensive earrings for the white wedding.

Lawyer Princess Emily's sartorial choices for her engagement and thanksgiving service

The couple left their guest stunned with their breathtaking wardrobe choices for the engagement. The bride later donned a white kente dress for her thanksgiving service after her engagement ceremony, which was held on December 31, 2022, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Watch the videos from the white wedding below:

1. The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo arrive at the white wedding of Lawyer Princess Emily and her husband:

2. First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo helps cut the cake of Lawyer Princess Emily and her hubby at their regal wedding:

3. Lawyer Princess Emily and her husband walk down the aisle at their wedding:

Source: YEN.com.gh