Former Uber and Netflix executive Bozoma Saint John gave us an impressive style inspiration while in Ghana for the Christmas festivities

The business executive met with President Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia looking effortlessly chic in gorgeous ensembles

The ambassador to the diaspora was the creative genius behind the famous Treasure Island In Ada event with Jidenna and other international stars in attendance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is among the African leaders with a unique fashion sense. He is known for promoting African print men's styles during the pandemic era.

President Akufo-Addo had a one-on-one meeting with former Uber and Netflix business Executive Bozoma Saint John after a successful event in Ada dubbed Treasure Island in Ada.

The former Netflix executive and her family look stunning in beautiful ensembles as they meet the President of Ghana. @badassboz

Source: Instagram

The seventy-eight-year-old politician was spotted wearing a dashing blue long-sleeve chequered shirt paired with black trousers. He completed his look with black shiny shoes for the meeting.

Bozoma Saint John looked stunning in a pink ruffle and tulle-styled dress. She wore beautiful accessories to complete her elegant look while meeting the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The mother-of-one gave us hairstyle inspiration goals with her unique hairstyle. She completed her look with champagne color high heels.

Bozoma Saint John rocks a beautiful dress to meet Second Lady Samira Bawumia

The outstanding business executive Bozoma Saint John dazzled in a beautiful deep plunge dress for the New Year lunch at Ada with the Her excellency Samira Bawumia.

Bozoma goes all out when it comes to her hairstyle and we love all her showstopping looks so far. She wore stunning earrings to match her look while posing for the camera.

Netflix & Uber's Bozoma Saint John Wears Nike Sneakers At Global Citizen Festival In Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bozoma Saint John, an American entrepreneur, and marketing professional, who was sighted on the red carpet at the Global Citizen Festival Accra edition.

The marketing tycoon has held positions with a number of prestigious multinational corporations, including Ashley Stewart, Netflix, Uber, Apple, and PepsiCo.

Bozoma is from Ghana, but she migrated to Colorado when she was fourteen years old and has since established herself there. She serves on a global board and is a member of the Accra, Ghana, organizing team for the Global Citizen Festival, which works to end poverty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh