Ghanaian lawyer and the latest bride in town Princess Emily Victoria Owusu Nyantakyi has an unmatched fashion sense

The beautiful daughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and Ghana's ambassador to Russia looked dazzling in her wedding dresses made by Ghanaian designers

The stylish bride has a collection of expensive designer bags from Yves Saint Laurent to Veneta Bottega

Ghanaian lawyer and new bride Princess Emily Victoria Owusu has left us stunned with her gorgeous sartorial choices for her royal wedding.

The pretty bride wore a white kente dress for her thanksgiving service after her engagement ceremony which was held on December 31, 2022, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The pretty daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II marries in a lovely ceremony. source: emiliean_a

Princess Emily Victoria's effortlessly gorgeous dress was designed by bridal fashion designer Sadia Sanusi, one of the top designers with high-profile clients.

The corseted dress was designed with white organza to create an elegant sleeveless style. She styled her looks with white stud earrings that matched her glittering bridal shoes.

We can't stop admiring her unique and alluring bridal hairstyles for the royal wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Princess Emily Victoria's stunning white dress

Princess Emily Victoria looks gorgeous in a red dress

Ghanaian lawyer Princess Emily has a great love for sleeveless outfits as seen in most of her Instagram posts. She looked exquisite in a turtleneck dress styled with a shiny purse and shoes.

Princess Emily Princess rocks Veneta Bottega bag

Top female style icons like Salma Mumin and Yvonne Nelson were spotted rocking the expensive Veneta Bottega bag in 2022.

The princess wore a sleeveless corseted top, black long skirt while on vacation. She looked regal in her blond hairstyle while rocking her designer bag and shoes.

Princess Emily Victoria styles her look with a Yves Saint Laurent bag

The fashionista looked charming in a spaghetti strap long dress while attending an event in the Volta Region of Ghana.

She wore a green turban that matched her blond hairstyle and drops earrings. She styled her look with a red Yves Saint Laurent bag in the post.

The daughter of late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II marries in a lavish royal wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the display of culture and traditions at the royal wedding which was held at Manhyia Palace.

The hand of the daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II was given away in a beautiful customary marriage on December 31, 2022.

The bride wore a ravishing off-white gown for her much-talked-about white wedding which was held on January 7, 2023, in a flamboyant ceremony.

