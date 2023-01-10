Some photos of a nursing mother who preached to a large crowd while backing her baby have gone viral

A Twitter user posted the photos on January 8 and attracted the attention of people as it has gained 2588 likes

While some are praising the mother for making herself available for the ministry work, others say she should have kept the baby aside

The photos of a nursing mother preaching to a large crowd with her baby on her back have gone viral.

The two photos were posted on Twitter by a user named @ThejourneyofACL who said they are beautiful to behold.

The mother preached to a large crowd in a church auditorium with a baby on her back. Photo credit: @ThejourneyofACL.

In the photos, the nursing mother was seen with her baby firmly strapped on her back while she went about her preaching.

Woman preaching in church with baby on her back

The baby was very relaxed lying on the mother's back, sleeping away like it was on one of the softest beds ever.

The name of the mother and the church where she preached is not yet known, but the photos have been receiving many likes and comments.

By the morning of January 10, the photos have got 2588 likes. While some praised the mother, others say she should have given her baby to someone before going to preach.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@its_facil said:

"This just dramatic."

@Wura_Adegboyega commented:

"A very beautiful thing but I don't understand the mystery behind her backing the child."

@mz_maggieee said:

"The Holy spirit has spoken to the child to be calm and sleep."

@E_seosa commented:

"Cute. One question though, if the kid starts fussing mid way through, what next?"

@the_Seunfunmi said:

"This is beautiful. We know ministries and churches that won't allow this and I wonder the major reason why not?"

Kind Lecturer Nurses his Student's Baby While Giving Lecture in Class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a male lecturer received praise on social media following his kind gesture to a student who came to class with a child.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lecturer was seen playing a motherly role as he carried the baby of a student while he lectured.

