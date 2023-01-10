A lady has been described as lucky after she posted an old photo of herself and how her boyfriend transformed her

The photos were seen in a video posted on Instagram by Thatblackbwoy and it instantly sparked reactions from netizens

Many of those who reacted praised the lady for saying the truth while others prayed for such men in their lives

A lady has posted a video and praised her boyfriend for transforming her life for the better.

The appreciation video was seen on Tuesday, January 10, on the Instagram handle of Thatblackbwoy.

The lady said her man changed her into a beautiful girl. Photo credit: Instagram/@thatblackbwoyy.

In the video, the lady showed what she looked like before she met her boyfriend and what she currently looks like.

Video of a lady transformed by her boyfriend

In the past, the lady was not looking too good, but her current look depicts someone who is well taken care of.

She, therefore, tagged the video:

"The girl I gave him, and the girl he turned me into."

Her transformation as seen in the video has sparked reactions from netizens.

A lot of people are praising her for at least saying the truth and appreciating the man who is doting on her.

Others are saying they want such a man in their lives too.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@eskizzofficial said:

"When we go see the boy I gave him?"

@yuszy_kay reacted:

"With all this breakfast go still sup."

@ahboki225 said:

"Omo me no dey believe all this things again ooh, he fit be say the guy dey beat her everyday like that but because of money way she dey see she no go won go and she no go voice out."

@am_adelewa1 commented:

"Me wey no get the luck make I die?"

@titilayo_mii said:

"Lucky girl."

@kazeem19vs93 reacted:

"No be same person o."

@_chizeey said:

"Normally good girls dey enjoy, but still fear woman."

Ghanaian Lady Shows How Much Her Looks Have Changed Since Her Relationship Ended; Video Evokes Reaction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had shown off a massive transformation in her looks over the years, leaving many shocked at how much she has changed with time.

In the lady's before photo, she looked smallish and skinny. The quality of the camera did not do her any justice either, as the photo looked pixilated and low quality.

Her new look, however, was a sight to behold as she now looked thick and well-endowed. She did a video compilation of both looks and shared it on TikTok, leaving many in awe.

Source: Legit.ng