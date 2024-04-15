A student of the University of Ghana has surprised netizens after she disclosed how she will handle the bill should a guy take her out on a date

In a video shared on TikTok, she revealed that she would split the bill with the guy and pay for her expenses

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback as many did not believe what she said

A Ghanaian student of the University of Ghana, Legon, has stunned netizens after she revealed that she will cover the cost of her expenses on a date.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady who introduced herself as Christabel was asked by a Ghanaian content creator how much money a guy would need to send her out on a date.

Pretty Ghanaian lady speaks about splitting bills on a date Photo credit: Uncoverwithshaydyy

Source: TikTok

To the blogger's utmost surprise, she stated that a guy would need nothing as she would take care of whatever she ate or drank on the date.

"You don't need anything to take me out. I have to help myself too," she said.

Netizens react to lady's statement

Netizens who thronged the comment section were surprised by her statement.

Some contended that this is a rare situation as ladies usually expect guys to cover the full bill on any date. Others also expressed interest in dating her.

@SevFive wrote:

"So you guys don't understand that this 50/50 is a trap."

@Don King wrote:

"Not me searching for the handle even tho am late."

@Ivan Elikem wrote:

"Online settings because nkoaa no try am over."

@Darling boy wrote:

"Tell her I want to see her."

@Re Play wrote:

"Let’s protect her at all cost."

@Andrew Basing wrote:

"Eii God of debee,let me locate her."

@James Kwame wrote:

"Naaah, I don’t trust anyone this girl."

@MG1 wrote:

"The brotherhood must protect this lady."

Source: YEN.com.gh