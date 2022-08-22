A Ghanaian lady has shown off a massive transformation in her looks after her boyfriend left her, evoking reactions on social media

A Ghanaian lady has shown off a massive transformation in her looks over the years, leaving many shocked at how much she has changed with time.

In the lady's before photo, she looked smallish and skinny. The quality of the camera did not do her any justice either, as the photo looked pixilated and low quality.

Photos: Ghanaian Lady's Transformation Source: Akua Asaa Blog

Source: Instagram

Her new look, however, was a sight to behold as she now looked thick and well endowed. She did a video compilation of both looks and shared it on TikTok, leaving many in awe.

The lady, identified as Rosina Aboagye, said when she looked ugly and skinny, her boyfriend at the time left her. The video went viral on social media.

Folks React To Rosina's Transformation

GHmillion reacted:

This transformation is too high

Percy was surprised:

The way I shouted Ei how can you tell me this story

Carlos also commented:

No be juju he that lol

theofreelance also wrote:

Miy3m kraaa ashimi ei… God dey oh… all is about time and money

afia1604 reacted:

Every woman is beautiful oooooo,just a little polish Keke

sir_makarios also reacted:

Imagine she had taken her life cos of brokenhearted? Life no balance but life changes.

