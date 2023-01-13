A young Ghanaian lady has admitted that she made a big mistake marrying when she was not ready to do so.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Patricia Wiafe Ababio said she was pressured to marry especially after hearing that her ex-boyfriend was married

Patricia now divorced says her failed marriage has taught her valuable lessons that will guide her forever

A young Ghanaian lady has confessed that she was naïve when she took to the altar to say “yes I do” and regrets making such a decision

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Patricia Wiafe Ababio now a divorcee said she rushed into her failed marriage in a bid to spite her ex-boyfriend.

She said she married in 2015 because she wanted to prove a point that she is marriage material and does not lack suitors.

“The biggest mistake I did was rushing into marriage after hearing my ex got married that year. I would say both my former husband and I were naive.”

Societal pressure worsened my case

Patricia also added that societal pressure did not help matters.

“I was still in the university when I got married. My friends from school, church and even relatives were all getting married. I met the guy in May 2015 and we married in December 2015” she added

Patricia said her unsuccessful marriage had taught her a valuable lesson never to try and please people but rather do what makes you happy and do it on your own terms.

