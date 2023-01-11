A young Ghanaian woman has admitted that marrying at an early age was not the best decision she made in her life

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Veronica says she should have furthered her education rather than getting married

She added that the death of her husband also worsened her plight as it forced her into untold hardship

A young Ghanaian woman has said she lives with regret over her decision to have married at the age of 20 years.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Veronica, a mother of one who married right after completing Senior High School says she looks back at her decision and wishes she never entered into a marriage that young.

She admitted she was pressured into marrying her late husband and added that things got worse when he passed.

“I wish I furthered my education or had something to do before I entered into marriage. I was a housewife. Today I look back and I regret my decision. I see some of my mates have completed university and our working but here I am unemployed”

Veronica who is currently job hunting said her quest to land a job has been difficult because people feel she cannot execute her duties to their satisfaction.

She said others refuse her jobs primarily because they have the misconception that she will demand a big amount as a salary

