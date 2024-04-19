A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament her ordeal after her lover of five years broke up with her

According to the pretty lady, she remained faithful in the relationship and hoped their bond would transform into marriage but that did not happen

Netizens who saw the video were moved with emotions as many sympathised with her over her predicament

A Ghanaian lady has shared a heartbreaking story of how her lover of five years jilted her for another woman.

In a post making rounds on social media, the lady stated that she remained faithful to her lover throughout the period they were together.

Ghanaian lady grieves over five-year relationship. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Given her commitment to the relationship, the lady said she was expecting her lover to walk her down the aisle and get married to her someday. However, that did not happen as things went south.

She said her efforts had been in vain since she realised she was a side chick and not the main chick.

Heartbroken, she took to social media to lament over her ordeal.

"Five years of being a faithful and supportive girlfriend, saa naa I was the side chick eeeiii. Awurade, where am I going to start from?"

The post has since gone viral with over 6,000 views, 6,904 likes and 587 comments.

See the post below:

Ghanaian lover jilted after five years of being faithful in a relationship. Photo credit: @Abenayeboah clothing

Source: TikTok

Netizens sympathise with her

Her post has generated a flurry of reactions online as some netizens tried to console her while others shared similar experiences.

@Black_Coffee wrote:

"Please take him to ante Naa you will get justice."

@Hey Abby wrote:

"That’s why you have to date more than one. I’m sure you didn’t know."

@rowzy wrote:

"I got to know I was a side chick just last week after 3yrs oo."

@Blessly fav wrote:

"That’s why when I start dating n I realize I’m falling in love I leave quickly."

@Shantel wrote:

"I remember dating my ex for 9years, and a girl from nowhere came and insulted me that she had also dated him for 4years."

Broken-hearted Ghanaian woman wails over loss of boyfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian woman who got emotional after being jilted by her partner.

The post, sighted on the Instagram timeline of @Calvinisworldwide, showed the young woman, identified as Hamdia, looking very emotional and crying at a point after her boyfriend broke up with her.

A young woman who was capturing the video tried consoling the broken-hearted Hamida to no avail.

Source: YEN.com.gh