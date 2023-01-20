A baby who clearly has no teeth battled to chew a big piece of chicken bone in a video that is currently trending on TikTok

People are reacting to the video and some are admiring the baby's determination to eat the chicken bone despite the odds

Tiny shards of the chicken could be seen on the child's body and on the floor in the video that now has 421k views

A TikTok video of a baby battling hard to eat a big chicken bone is currently trending.

The baby hasn't grown any teeth, but despite that, she clutched the meat and continued to put it in her mouth.

The baby battled to chew the bone because she has no teeth. Photo credit: TikTok/@mondialekeita.

Source: UGC

In the video which lasted just 12 seconds, the child refused to give up in her quest to properly enjoy the chicken.

Video of a baby battling to eat chicken bone

When she opened her mouth to put the bone which had some meat on it, no teeth were seen in there. It is very clear that she can not chew such a hard thing.

However, she refused to drop it and continued to use her saliva to wet the small meat on the bone, thereby making it softer. As it became soft, the meat started breaking off into her mouth, clothes and body.

Some pieces of the meat were also seen on the floor as the baby 'chewed away.' The video has been viewed a whopping 421k times. It was posted by @mondialekeita.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen commented:

"See the stormache."

@lydiaotobhiale said:

"Some kids don't joke with bones."

@Emmanuella commented:

"The way she hold the chicken bone so tight e tight pass some people relationship."

@fabulous grace said:

"It's more easier to go through the eye of a needle than collecting that meat from her hand. I love u baby."

@mufha reacted:

"So cute. Mama ist the clothes too tight?"

Source: Legit.ng