Quables has reacted to reports that he stabbed blogger Sika Official during a scuffle at a nightclub

In a post on his X page, the DWP Academy co-founder denied any involvement in the reported stabbing of the blogger.

He thus cautioned those peddling the news to put a stop to it as it was a serious matter that could not be toyed with

Quables, a.k.a. Ernest Kwablah, the co-founder of the renowned DWP Academy, has denied allegations that he had caused a blogger, Sika Official, to be stabbed.

On Thursday, May 2, 204, Sika Official was reported to have been hospitalised following an alleged stabbing incident at a pub in Accra.

The blogger's colleague SeltheBomb shared a video of the social media blogger on a hospital bed receiving treatment.

According to SelTheBomb, Sika Official was stabbed at Level Pub during a fight with Quables, who is Dancegod Lloyd's former manager and one Curtis, said to be an associate of R2Bees.

Quables denies allegations of stabbing Sika Official

Not long after the report of the stabbing went viral, Quables took to his X page (formerly Twitter) to deny any involvement in the crime.

Describing the news as false, Quables indicated that he was not an advocate for violence and would not partake in such conduct.

"I have seen posts and heard rumours about being involved in an alleged fight and stabbing. I want to unequivocally state that the news is completely false.

"I am strongly against violence and would never take part or encourage anyone to partake in the kind of acts I'm being associated with. And to those spreading these lies, please know that it is very irresponsible to toy with such serious matters of people's safety," he said.

Quables explains DWP Academy's absence at Afronita's launch

Meanwhile, Quables recently shed light on the group's absence from Afronita's recent launch.

Afronita, a former member of DWP Academy, launched a dance school for kids named Afrostar Kids Academy without the support of her former crew.

However, according to Quables, DWP members did not attend the event because they were not invited.

