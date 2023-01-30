One woman had to deal with being broken up with surrounded by strangers with nowhere to run

Twitter page @DailyLoud shared a video of the woman’s wild reaction midflight

Some felt the lady was totally cray while others sympathised with her, blaming the man for being hella insensitive

A video showing a woman losing her ‘ish on a plane has gone viral. Apparently, her boyfriend decided to break up with her midflight and sis was having none of it.

One woman got broken up with on a plane and footage of her freaking out has gone viral. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Breakups are tough, no matter how amicable they are. So, can you imagine having to sit next to someone who just broke up with you, surrounded by total strangers? Rough!

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared a video of the woman losing it after the man delivered the bad news. Sis did not hold back and the entire plane knew what was going down.

Take a look:

“Woman has a complete mental breakdown when her boyfriend breaks up with her on aeroplane‼️"”

The people of the world comment on the public breakup and the woman’s reaction

While some felt the man got himself out of a clearly toxic relationship, others made it clear that it was neither the time nor place to do what he did.

Read some of the thoughts:

@miss_fine_wine said:

“I get her honestly.”

@Incwell said:

“Sheesh. Poorly planned. Breaking up on a plane where you’re going to be stuck next to them.”

@jaybug1313 said:

“Her reaction alone is a huge put-off, if someone dumps you reacting like that will definitely cement the breakup.”

@JOSHUABENJOSEP2 said:

“Let's break up in a pressurised tube 30000 feet up in the sky. While surrounded by strangers and germs. D*mn, where can I find this kind of love? ”

@ericabankheads said:

“Men are responsible for a lot of women's depression, it’s sickly sick.”

