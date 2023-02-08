A Ghanaian lady is in pain after her boyfriend told her that they must part ways because he is no more interested in her

In a video on TikTok, the lady said she is pained by the actions of her ex-boyfriend because she still loves him

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the matter with many people telling her to get over it

A video of a Ghanaian lady weeping after her boyfriend up broke with her has sparked huge reactions online.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @charlotteosei2811 showed a lady complaining apparently over how heartbroken she is.

Ghanaian lady cries after her lover breaks up with her Photo credit@charlotteosei2811/TikTok

The lady said her boyfriend told her point-blank that he stayed in the relationship out of pity and not love and feels that it is time to move on.

Efforts by a friend to calm her down will not yield results as she threw her hands in despair.

“Even though I regret this I cannot get him out of my mind” she said as tears as rolled down her cheeks.

Ghanaians advise the heartbroken lady

The emotional video had raked in a lot of reactions with many saying she will soon get over it.

Others also urged her to devote more energy to other things.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 27,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Salmat nuhu55:

chil dear life is too short to being with some studip people who don't respect ur dignity

POP KING:

Broken heart paaaaa eiiiiii is not easy ooooo

Locomotion bae:

The right person will come at the right time ok sister

successmovement2:

I can c the pains in ha voice and the......see more

Appiah Kobby Huston Bismark:

Sis take heart a time may come that you will forget all this stuff jxt luv ur self first

