A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has got people in stitches after she pulled a prank on her white husband

In a video on TikTok, the woman complimented the sons of Osei Kwame Despite and said she wishes she was young, so she goes out with one of them

Netizens who the video expressed their views on the woman’s comments with many agreeing it was made on a lighter note

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has cracked ribs online after she pulled a prank on her Obroni husband regarding their marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman @ezfamily17 was captured telling her husband that it was her wish to see the sons of Dr Kwame Osei Despite wed some two ladies whose names she mentioned as Afia and Bridget.

Ghanaian woman pulls a prank on Obroni husband Photo credit@ezfamily17/TikTok @www.ghpage.com

Source: UGC

The statement by the woman got her husband curious as he then sought to find out who Dr Osei Kwame Despite is.

As the couple watched the video of Despite’s birthday, the woman said she wished she was younger, so she married one of the boys herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She then burst out in laughter moments after she realized that the facial expression of her husband had changed.

The video which was captioned “his reaction when I said I wish I was younger” had gathered over 4000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the prank

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the man with many agreeing with the woman that the boys are handsome.

Meshel Slava

is the look for me my husband lookalike

Eunice Jensen

we no fear nothing,

Khujo

He’s a businessman anaa? And a honorary doctor.

user8286142296803

I wish to

Despite snub Abeiku Sanatana on his birthday

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has become the subject of trolls on social media.

This comes after Abeiku Santana, the drive-time host of Okay FM, tried to shake his boss' Osei Kwame Despite's hand only to be overlooked.

Despite opted to hug and shake the hands of Ofori Sarpong and others around.

Though it looked like an unpleasant situation, Santana turned a blind eye and continued to sing the happy birthday song even when almost everybody had stopped.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh