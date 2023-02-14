A strong secondary school student lifted his young mother in excitement when she visited his school

The mother said she missed her son so much and that the boy always lifted her each time she was in the school

At the moment, the video has received over 12k likes and multiple comments from the woman's TikTok followers

A video had shown when a strong young boy lifting his mother within his school premises.

The 42 seconds video was posted by @solangetimah1, who said her son likes to lift her each time she is in his school.

The mum said her son likes lifting her. Photo credit: TikTok/@solangetimah1.

It appears the boy is in a boarding secondary school and only sees his mother occasionally.

Happy schoolboy lifts his mum, who visited his school

Even his mother confessed to having missed him so much. When the boy saw her, it was not a surprise that he promptly lifted her like a baby.

Other students and parents were around, but the boy did not care. He did not even look at anyone's face.

His mother kept smiling and laughing joyfully, and he held her firmly in his arms. The exciting video has stirred emotional reactions on TikTok. Some people have described the boy as very strong.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@001 baby said:

"How I wish I fit carry my mom like this but she go say I nor get respect."

@Hellen Chioma commented:

"May you continue to smile. I pray nothing will scratch your smile. Nothing will happen to your son. May you live a long life."

@chychi226 said:

"I wish my mum is still alive."

@user6125345917752 commented:

"Some kids there will be like. I wish my mom is like this."

@Tamuno Tonye Timothy said:

"Wow this boy is so strong to lift his mum. God bless you."

@Ugo Nwanyi said:

"One day my son will do the same to me."

