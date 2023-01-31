An angry schoolboy took his fellow student to their teacher and reported an event that he did not like

The boy said a particular classmate of his 'put a book on his book', so he brought the matter to his teacher

The student's way of speaking and how he reported the matter stunned TikTok users who are having a good laugh in the comment section

Funny reactions have followed the video of a schoolboy who reported a fellow student to his teacher.

What generated a lot of laughter on TikTok was the way the boy spoke when he got to where his teacher was.

The boy reports his fellow student to their teacher in a funny way. Photo credit: TikTok/@empresssheryl1.

In the video, the boy was very angry over something that happened in the class that he did not like.

Schoolboy speaking funny English

The video showed the kid visibly angry when he got to his teacher. According to him, he told a particular classmate not to 'put his book on his own book', but the student did the exact same thing.

The way he said it seems to be a direct translation from his native tongue to the English language.

TikTok users are analysing the video in the comment section as many of them are having a good laugh over the speed with which the boy spoke. The video was posted by @empresssheryl1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@laudina hagan said:

"See, I have put my book under the desk and I say don’t put your book on my book aaa, you still you say you will put the book on my book."

@temmie7 commented:

"Don't put your book on my booker."

@nanaquame090520 said:

"Direct translation from the Twi to English."

@I'mborntowinlovelyPortia1 said:

"Which school be this?"

@Adepoju Busayo said:

"No one is talking about the last word. Is that the name of the person?"

