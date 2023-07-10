Ghanaian Woman Gets Emotional As Two Sons Gift Her New Car: "She Raised Us As A Single Mom"
- A video of how a Ghanaian woman reacted after her sons gifted her a brand-new car has warmed hearts online
- The woman couldn't contain her emotions as she realized what her sons had done to show appreciation
- Netizens who saw the video praised the two men for bringing smiles to the face of their mum
Two Ghanaian men have earned the admiration of many people on social media after they surprised their beautiful mother with a brand-new car.
The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, shows the beautiful moment where the two young men led their mum outside their home with one of them trying to prevent her from sighting the car.
As they arrived outside, the young men shouted surprise, pointing to the new white Honda car.
At that point, the woman seemed taken aback by what she was seeing and began to shout in excitement
She quickly ran round the new car and gave her sons a warm embrace for the beautiful gesture done to her.
The video, which was captioned:
"Being a single Mother never stopped you from loving and nurturing us to be good people. We love you Porna" had gathered over 17,000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians praise the two sons for the kind gesture
Social media users who reacted to the video commended the two young men for honouring their mother.
TheNathanTwins stated:
this is how my twin boys will surprise me one day,so help them GOD
NanaYaw_Mistical reacted
God bless you guys for putting a beautiful smile on your mom’s face
veemens
God really bless you my brothers, indeed maa Abena is really a mother, she always gives advice. Thank you guys
Heritage_Beauty_College 1 commented:
this is so beautiful , can't wait to surprise my mom someday
Lady buys a car for her mom
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady, together with her husband, purchased a brand-new car for her mother.
In the video, the woman came out and was stunned when she was told that she was now the owner of a new car.
She entered the car and started singing worship songs to God, and she also hugged her daughter's husband in deep appreciation.
