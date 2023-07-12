A video of how a father in Canada reacted at her daughter's wedding has attracted a lot of reactions on social media

The man revealed that he doesn't agree to the marriage because the groom is not legally documented

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their own opinions on the actions of the man

The decision of a pastor not to bless the union of a man and his wife-to-be in Canada has divided opinions on social media.

In the video that has gone viral on TikTok, the officiating pastor, who happened to be the father of the bride, was seen questioning the groom in the full glare of the wedding guests on whether he is legally documented and has the necessary permits to live in Canada

Pastor refuses to bless the marriage of his daughter. Photo credit: @TerryJ/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After the groom answered no, the father turned to his daughter, who wore a beautiful wedding dress, pegged her on her cheek and walked away from the altar.

Just as he exited the church, he stopped and revealed that he would not give his daughter to a man he knows has ulterior motives.

He added that the man only wants to marry his daughter because he desires to get the necessary documents, and not because of love.

The 48-second video, which was captioned "What just happened now" had gathered over 700 like and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Peeps react to the actions of the man

Netizens who watched the video shared diverse opinions on the actions of the elderly man

Kaylami12 commented:

why did he not ask before the wedding he is a drama king

Influential revealed:

The pastor is the wife’s father

Fletch_don stated:

Parents with no boundaries smh

