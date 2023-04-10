A cute young couple used their lit dance moves to show the world how they fell in love

African Tiktokker @jaymondy and his lady got their old school uniforms out and showed their high school romance

TikTok users let the couple know how dope their dance moves and their relationship is

Popular African Tiktokker @jaymondy and his gorgeous girl pulled out their old school uniforms and gave followers the feels. Nothing like a high school romance!

This cute couple had their TikTok followers swooning over their dance moves and romance. Image: TikTok / @jaymondy

Source: UGC

Being able to find the love of your life at an early age is a true blessing. The energy these two bring is one of the reasons so many people love them, aside from their dance moves, of course.

TikTok dance video shows cute couple’s high school romance

African Tiktokker @jaymondy and his lady got their old school uniforms out to record a cute dance video. The video tells the story of how they fell in love, and it is something you only normally see in movies.

Take a look:

Followers swoon over the couple and their dance induced loved

People took to the comments to clap for the couple and the cute video they created. While some were a tad confused as to why they were in school uniforms, once they got it, they appreciated the skit.

Read some of the comments:

@treeonaa said:

"Ima tell my children that this is the real High School Musical."

@Marsha Rodriguez said:

"This is super cute tho. She’s just the cutest."

@Bri said:

"They’re my favourite."

@NaiKy said:

"I love it she’s so smooth with it."

@SH AN NA said:

"This put a smile on my face."

@Ericka Danyelle said:

"That was sooo dope! I loved it! She was grooving too!"

Source: Briefly.co.za