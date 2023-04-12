A young Nigerian lady showed how she has been staying in her almost empty apartment without a bed

As a way to give some relative comfort, the lady folded her clothes to create a duvet for herself to lie on

Many people who reacted to her video also narrated how they started from nothing when they rented their first apartment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, got many praising her move to become independent when she shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them. After padding the floor with thick clothes, she covered them with a wrapper.

People praised her for starting small without shame. Photo source: @rons_crib

Source: UGC

The lady wrote in the caption:

"Just another adulting day of getting a new apartment Starting with nothing."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She placed her laptop beside the bed, so she could work while in "bed". Another video she shared had her working on the system while lying down.

Watch one of her videos below:

The video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kemi offered:

"Hiiii. Are you in Lagos? I can send a duvet to you, it will make it softer."

She replied:

"Awwww yeah thank you so much I would appreciate that."

Olayinka T. Hannah said:

"I moved into my apartment in 2020, slept on a mat for 8 months before getting a bed. I'm sending you hugs it's a process."

Afriprideprints said:

"This was me few months ago i still don't have a bed but someone gave me mattress we move."

ZainahBirungi said:

"I only have a mattress and my suitcase in the house but have never felt at peace like iam today."

user5535146421175 said:

"Going through the same journey, but remember there’s never going to be a life that’s better than yours…Love yours!!"

Grace said:

"Have stayed in my apartment for a year now and it still looks empty… my dear, it’s gradual process, you will get there."

Lady turns her room into a small mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a lady surprised netizens on social media after flaunting the transformation of her one-room house.

She revealed that she had been squatting with friends for years until she was able to raise money for rent. In the emotional video, she expressed her gratitude to God while showing off the previous and current look of the house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng