A video of a Ghanaian pastor opening up on his failed marriage has gone viral online

Yaw Amoah, in an interview, said his marriage began to crumble after his wife returned from the UK

Many people who took to the comment section of the video comforted Yaw Amoah in his ordeal

Yaw Amoah, a Ghanaian pastor, could not hold back tears as he recounted the good and bad times of his failed marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Plus1tv, the 50-year-old man, who was speaking in an interview, said life as a married man was good until he bought into the idea of paying for his wife to relocate to the UK in search of greener pastures.

Shortly after his wife returned to Ghana, Yaw Amoah said he noticed that the attitude of the woman he married had suddenly changed.

"She became very disrespectful. Sometimes she could even shout at me in public and treat me in ways that I detest".

Yaw Amoah said things got worse after his wife started cheating on him with other men.

"I heard she had an affair with a pastor while living in London, but I ignored it. I confirmed the rumours when I got to know the men she was cheating on me with.

Yaw Amoah said his wife's infidelity took a toll on him, causing him to quit his pastoral work.

"The church treated with me dignity, and I would never say anything bad about the church. My only problem is that I did not marry a virtuous woman," he said.

Ghanaians share their views on the ordeal on Yaw Amoah

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video comforted Yaw Amoah.

@FranciscaOpoku-fg6vj indicated:

"Hmmmm this so called life and love may God's grace see us through."

@peacesempare4855 commented:

"Very honest man ,it's a very sad story,God helps u bro".

@user-jw3iw1ue1v replied:

"Take your wife to Aunte Naa."

