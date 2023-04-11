A woman living abroad has cried out on social media after finding out that her husband pulled a fast one on her

For the past four years, she had been working abroad and sending her salary to her husband to build a house

However, she recently discovered that he not only squandered the money but has a new life partner

A woman identified as Rinu has lamented tearfully on TikTok after discovering that her husband spent all her salary.

Rinu explained that she planned to return home in June 2023 but realised her account balance was zero as her man pulled a fast one on her.

Rina said she felt like dying. Photo Credit: @rinaampire

Rinu, who has been in Saudi Arabia, said she felt like dying over the shocking news.

Via TikTok, she lamented:

"I have realised today that my husband ate all my money for 4yrs and I was planning to go back home in June."

The distraught woman lamented over the result of trusting her husband.

"I thought coming here in Saudi will solve all my problems but it is now 4 years with 0 balance on my account because of trusting my husband."

She added that he got a new life partner and did not even buy a single brick. She disclosed her predicament in different videos seen on her page:

"I have been sending all my salary to him for 4 years to build but yesterday I got the information that he married another woman.

"I told him to build for me I was shocked yesterday that he didn't even buy one brick for me. Imagine 4 years money."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Miranda said:

"Don't come back just renew n work n u save for yo self,but why do u trust men?,me on money i can't trust my sister or even my mother.Money can change."

Lumka Slind said:

"This is really sorry my sister i happened on another lady she was planning to retire only to find out half of her pention has been cash out."

patience30 said:

"Sorry dear just trust God everything will be fine dear even me my family ate my money for three years but I started my new life."

user29548154275114 said:

"Sorry dear,it once happened to me n i was broke bankless bt God lifted me now.i don have much bt im ok."

queencilla35 said:

"Sorry dear he will pay just dont loose it mine is paying his own. God has also been good. I pray for you sis."

kingfish said:

"With money even my right hand dont trust left thats y all my trousers have pocket each side."

