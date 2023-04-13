A beautiful lady who had planned to get married at 22 and become a mother before 25 did not get what she wanted

After getting married five years later than she had hoped, the lady shared a video, telling people that things don't always go as we want them

Many single women in her comment section appreciated her honesty, as some said her video encouraged them

A young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @preshie07_21, shared how her life did not go as she planned it. The lady said she had always thought she would be a wife and a mother at 22.

Showing her wedding ceremony, the woman said she got married at 27 and still does not have a kid. A part of her video showed how the marriage event went.

The lady said her marriage happened five years later than she planned. Photo source: @preshie07_21

Seconds into the clip, she could be seen in a white gown, with her groom spotted in a red suit. She captioned the video:

"Sometimes things do not go as planned."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate lady

The lady's video on TikTok has gathered over 200 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

AdaUgwu Tv said:

"Na only you talk true for this challenge. Happy married life Asa."

Essence said:

"You’ve even seen at 27, thank God for your own. Some of us are already giving up at 30. Happy married life. I tap into your blessings."

Stitchesbyomahz said:

"Me too I wanted to get married at 22 but am 28 now with the love of my life."

nemelum33 said:

"Na only you talk true.. Happy married life dear."

favourmicheal2333 said:

"Best age to get married."

Mobola said:

"Congratulations am 27 and am still single."

Kingchinny01 said:

"God bless u jare na only ur own sweet me pass."

opeyemi oladeji said:

"Thanks so much I saw. a video yesterday I just have to look at myself like am I okay I planned 21 to get married now am 27 getting married this year."

