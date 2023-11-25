Ghanaian church founder Kumchacha has slammed Diana Asamoah over her constant criticisms of fellow gospel singer Cecilia Marfo

He called Diana Asamoah a hypocrite who goes out of her way to lambast and ridicule others but becomes enraged when the same is done to her

Kumchacha's remarks follow Diana Asamoah's response to Cecilia Marfo's claim that she collapsed her church

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries Kumchacha, born Nicholas Osei, has firmly descended on gospel musician Diana Asamoah over her criticisms of Cecilia Marfo.

The preacher chastised Diana Asamoah for jabbing and criticising others when their issues become public but is enraged when she's attacked.

In a video posted on Trends Gh TV's YouTube account, Kumchacha jabbed Diana Asamoah for her constant attacks and mockery of Cecilia Marfo regarding the state of her church and some of her religious practices.

''When I bring up Diana Asamoah's case, people may assume that I dislike her, but the truth is that she is a hypocrite and a terrible person.

''Cecilia Marfo recently stated in an interview that Kennedy Agyapong's accusations had a negative impact on her church. Diana Asamoah then went on to utter embarrassing and disparaging things about her in public. Because of her long fangs, she would bite you if you mentioned her problem. This isn't the first time she's spoken out against Cecilia Marfo; she does it frequently,'' he said.

Kumchacha's remarks follow Diana Asmoah's response to Cecilia Marfo over the latter's claim that the former caused the decline of her church membership.

Cecilia Marfo cries

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Cecilia Marfo had an emotional breakdown as she disclosed that her church membership had declined from almost 400 to 40.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she admitted that her church brand was affected by bad publicity from Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

The 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant was among vehement critics who descended harshly on the preacher over her activities in her church.

Rev Obofour gifts Cecilia Marfo GH¢20k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, Reverend Obofour, gifted his fellow preacher, Cecilia Marfo, a generous GH¢20,000.

The Ghanaian preacher admired his colleague minister, who doubles as a gospel musician, when he handed the cash gift to her.

