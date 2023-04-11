A video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady dancing with glee has turned heads on social media

In the video on TikTok, the plus-size lady showed what she is made of after she joined the viral online dance challenge

Social media users who reacted to the beautiful moment have praised her for being a good dancer

A beautiful plus-size Ghanaian lady has triggered excitement from netizens after she joined the viral TikTok dance challenge.

In the short clip, the lady showed that she can also groove as she danced like a professional to one of the trending danceable tunes on TikTok.

Pretty plus-size lady showing off enchanting dance moves Photo credit:@akua_baby1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The 29-second video saw the visibly excited woman wiggling her waist and swinging her arms just like other TikTokers who have joined the challenge in the past.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned “Dance challenge” had gained a lot of media traction.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to the nice dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for her enchanting dance moves with others emphasising how she danced with energy.

regina baby said:

I like your energy

Tulip replied:

My love for plump ladies no be here

Source: YEN.com.gh