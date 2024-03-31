Ashanti royal Nana Opoku Ware has demonstrated remarkable generosity by clearing the school fees of 27 students at KNUST

The level 400 law student selflessly used his own resources to finance the education of the needy learners

The humane gesture resonated with many online users when Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix amplified it on Instagram

Nana Opoku Ware, son of Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has shown generosity by reportedly paying the fees of 27 needy Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students.

Opoku Ware, also a level 400 law student at the Ghanaian establishment, personally funded the studies of the underprivileged learners to ease the financial burden on them.

Otumfuo’s son Nana Opoku Ware covers fees for 27 needy KNUST students. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Blogger amplifies act of kindness

The selfless act of kindness captured the hearts of many when Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix made it public.

“Nana’s dedication to supporting education and his plans for future projects demonstrate the values of compassion and unity that are dear to the Ashanti people.

His efforts truly embody the spirit of giving back to the community and positively impacting the lives of others,” portions of the caption by Zionefelix read on Instagram.

Read the entire post below:

This compassion comes after celebrated singer Alicia Keys and her music label contributed $60,000 to a fundraising campaign to retain the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) in New York City. Internet sensation Shatta Bandle also donated GH¢2,000 to the deserving winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz.

Opoku Ware moves netizens

The kind gesture by Nana Opoku Ware resonated deeply with online users. Many lauded him in the comments here.

Stellakoppong56 commented:

Kudos, bro u are well.

Aliceadzogble said:

This is what we want to be hearing every blessed day not Akufo Addo and his family misusing our sweat.

Kwaku_ghee reacted:

This is what we need in Ghana.

Khobbymhinista posted:

God bless him.

Levelup_konnect wrote:

The maturity level in this is 100%.

Slycapo3 said:

May he be great .

Shaker6 commented:

We all we dey owe for school may the good Lord provide us with a kind heart to help us.

Rbonsu_photography reacted:

I like how he is setting an example to others as he even school in KNUST in the Ashanti religion when he could have travelled abroad for college .

Jane.e,,rima commented:

God bless you.

