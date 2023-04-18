A young girl has proven that she is confident after her dance moves dropped online

In a TikTok video, the young girl displayed one move after the other as she joined a viral TikTok dance challenge

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young girl with many praising her endurance

A young Ghanaian girl has become an internet sensation after a video of her dancing surfaced on the internet.

The TikTok video which has since gone viral showed the young girl in her school's Physical Education(P.E) kit displaying dance moves in a provision store.

Young girl displays amazing dance moves in TikTok challenge Photo credit: @im_marvee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Joining a TikTok challenge, the young girl proved she was prepared as she danced aggressively and displayed amazing leg moves and body swerves to D-Jay's Morning Stress banger.

The energy with which she danced and dropped move after move impressed the people present who commended her for the nice display.

At the time of wiring the report, the 46-second video had generated over 27,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to nice dance moves by the young girl in the TikTok video

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section praised the young girl for her aggressive dance moves.

kiarah replied

You are too much my girl everything so lit love ya you shall move higher than this Amen

Official Duabo king added:

endurance jnr be this anaa

potermiyourky stated:

potermiyourky isa bby,i pray u guys should meet oneday

Nana Adwoa reacted:

I see endurance in her

